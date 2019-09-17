WATCH | Felicia Mabuza-Suttle surprises Ndlovu Youth Choir ahead of AGT finale tonight

As the Ndlovu Youth Choir prepares to give one of the most important performances of their lives, SA TV veteran Felicia Mabuza-Suttle has carried the nation's best wishes to them in a meeting this week.

Felicia is a massive fan of the group and has promised to do whatever it takes to meet them if they make it through to the America's Got Talent (AGT) final. The group made it through two weeks ago and Felicia took a four-hour flight to meet them.

In a video posted to her Instagram page, Felicia could be seen in what looked like a hotel lobby embracing choir members while others surrounded her and sang.

In a message to the group, Felicia thanked them for sharing the true spirit of ubuntu and said they were already winners in our hearts.

"Congrats Ndlovu Youth Choir Africa! I said that when you make it to the finals, I would bring you some MML - Mzansi motherly love. I kept my promise. Thank you for sharing our true spirit of ubuntu with the world. You are winners already!"