Trip down memory lane with Simon and Garfunkel
A feast for the ears is awaiting music aficionados when Centrestage brings together the vocal blend of Neil Thomson and Roger Gilson in a show steeped in nostalgia with a two-day performance of Old Friends – A Tribute to Simon and Garfunkel.
Punted as a show which will evoke groovy feelings reminiscent of times gone by, it promises to entertain while paying homage to Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.