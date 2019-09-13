Trip down memory lane with Simon and Garfunkel

A feast for the ears is awaiting music aficionados when Centrestage brings together the vocal blend of Neil Thomson and Roger Gilson in a show steeped in nostalgia with a two-day performance of Old Friends – A Tribute to Simon and Garfunkel.



Punted as a show which will evoke groovy feelings reminiscent of times gone by, it promises to entertain while paying homage to Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel...

