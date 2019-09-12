Nandi Madida finally introduces us to her little princess, and she's totes adorbs!
The little one is already six months old!
Nandi introduced us to her little one this week in a post on her website titled, “The Queen is here! Queen Nefertiti Madida is 6 months old”.
#WCW My app is officially launched nandimadidaofficial.com! Meet my precious daughter and little Queen by simply clicking on Discussions. It’s been an incredible year filled with blessings! Can’t wait to interact with you and give you all the exclusives there! Stay Mnandi, much love Nandi ?
It read, in part: “Now, as we enter Spring! Here's to the new app, new life, new beginnings and new addition to our family. Her name Queen Nefertiti Madida.”