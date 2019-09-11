Leisure

Radio stars stage stay away in solidarity with gender-based violence victims

By Kyle Zeeman - 11 September 2019
Khutso Theledi won't be on air on Wednesday.
Khutso Theledi won't be on air on Wednesday.
Image: Khutso Theledi Instagram

Radio personalities including YFM DJ Khutso Theledi  have staged a stay away in solidarity with victims of gender-based violence.

The #WithoutUs protests are intended to show men what the world would be like without women.

Khutso took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that she had met with YFM management and informed them that she would not be hosting her mid-morning show.

"“On Wednesday 11th of Sep 2019, after having spoken to YFM management, I will not be hosting Krunch with Khutso, as myself & my producer Tumi are refraining from work to stand in solidarity to show what the world will be like without women,” she wrote.

She was joined by female members of the station's breakfast team, with male members of the team having to stand in.

“DJ Ankletap and Y Mornings stand in solidarity with the women at YFM. Today @kandiskardash @NgenoNoluthando @TheRealJess_B and producer @ginzimas will not be coming in. We support them and denounce the scourge of Rape, abuse and femicide in the country. #WithoutUs,” the station said in a statement on Twitter.

The hashtag #WithoutUs trended on social media as women across the country posted about their decision to stay home and others offered their support to the initiative.

It comes just days after several female on-air presenters and contributors at Gagasi FM walked out of their shows or refused to go on air in solidarity with victims of abuse.

Popular presenter Nonjabulo Zwane walked out of her morning show mid-episode, telling listeners that if Mzansi wanted to live in a world without women, she would leave. Her move prompted several other women at the station to do the same.

Comedian Tumi Morake also pledged her support to the cause and uploaded a poster of the movement's objectives on social media, while Bontle Modiselle said men needed to come to the party.

View this post on Instagram

#notwithoutus #aminext

A post shared by Tumi Morake (@tumi_morake) on

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
Rober Mugabe has died at age 95

Most Read

X