Radio stars stage stay away in solidarity with gender-based violence victims
Radio personalities including YFM DJ Khutso Theledi have staged a stay away in solidarity with victims of gender-based violence.
The #WithoutUs protests are intended to show men what the world would be like without women.
Khutso took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that she had met with YFM management and informed them that she would not be hosting her mid-morning show.
"“On Wednesday 11th of Sep 2019, after having spoken to YFM management, I will not be hosting Krunch with Khutso, as myself & my producer Tumi are refraining from work to stand in solidarity to show what the world will be like without women,” she wrote.
On Wednesday 11th of Sep 2019, after having spoken to @YFM management, I will not be hosting #KrunchWithKhutso 9AM-12PM, as myself & my producer @2micology are refraining from work to stand in solidarity to show what the world will be like without WOMYN✊?#WithOutUs @TWithoutus pic.twitter.com/j0luEQbFlF— Khutso Theℓedi (@KhutsoTheledi) September 10, 2019
She was joined by female members of the station's breakfast team, with male members of the team having to stand in.
“DJ Ankletap and Y Mornings stand in solidarity with the women at YFM. Today @kandiskardash @NgenoNoluthando @TheRealJess_B and producer @ginzimas will not be coming in. We support them and denounce the scourge of Rape, abuse and femicide in the country. #WithoutUs,” the station said in a statement on Twitter.
The hashtag #WithoutUs trended on social media as women across the country posted about their decision to stay home and others offered their support to the initiative.
It comes just days after several female on-air presenters and contributors at Gagasi FM walked out of their shows or refused to go on air in solidarity with victims of abuse.
Popular presenter Nonjabulo Zwane walked out of her morning show mid-episode, telling listeners that if Mzansi wanted to live in a world without women, she would leave. Her move prompted several other women at the station to do the same.
Comedian Tumi Morake also pledged her support to the cause and uploaded a poster of the movement's objectives on social media, while Bontle Modiselle said men needed to come to the party.
I’m encouraged yet disheartened. Yet another hashtag, another protest/march & now a stay away. Again it’s us women making the active efforts to fight for us!— BontleBaAfrika (@BontleModiselle) September 11, 2019
But how has the psyche & actions of men changed??? The perpetrators aren’t moved. How & when will MEN change? #WithoutUs
