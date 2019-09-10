Let your shopping roam free from half-truths
I grew up in an era where the closest we got to home-baked, traditional produce were the chocolate cakes and coconut ices of the local home industry – the tuisnywerheid run by chubby-cheeked tannies who were as famous for their crocheted doilies as the sweet, cheap and delicious treats they sold.
Back then, lemon meringue was just that: lemon curd, plus meringue. But as the tuisnywerheid era fell away, so too did artisanal food; and you’ll agree that mass-produced lemon meringue simply doesn’t match up...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.