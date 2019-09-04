Charlize Theron's banned 1999 anti-rape ad re-emerges

Charlize Theron's banned 1999 anti-rape advert has re-emerged and has been making waves on social media, following the recent deaths of South African women.

On Monday, the country came to a standstill after news broke that 19-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana had been raped and murdered after going missing for almost two weeks.

TimesLIVE reported that a 42-year-old man had allegedly confessed to killing Mrwetyana at the Clareinch post office, where he attacked, raped and killed her when she arrived to collect a parcel.