Prince Harry 'can't wait' to show his family SA. Check out pics from his first visit in 1997

In just a few weeks' time, Prince Harry will land in Mzansi with his wife, Meghan Markle, and infant son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, and we're not sure who is more excited, us or the 34-year-old royal.

The Duke of Sussex posted about his family's upcoming tour of Africa on Instagram, describing our beautiful continent as "a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me".

"On a personal note, I can’t wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa!," he said.

The Sun reports that the royals' tour will kick off on September 23.