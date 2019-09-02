Halala! Phelo Bala & Moshe Ndiki are engaged

The pair have been slaying Mzansi for several months with their loved-up snaps and cute tributes to each other.

They first sparked dating rumours late last year and in January made it Instagram official with some cute snaps.

They posted snaps of themselves meeting the family in March. A few weeks later they found their relationship making headlines after Phelo's brother Loyiso Bala sent a birthday message that got tongues wagging.

In the birthday message, Loyiso shared a piece of advice he had given Phelo over the last few weeks. "As I said to him, 'I’m in no position to judge you but to love you and to always point you to Christ. Your relationship with him will define your life’s purpose,'” Loyiso wrote.

He was accused of hiding his homophobia behind religion and later apologised for any offence caused.

The couple hinted at wedding plans when they went ring shopping in June, with the pair unable to hide their excitement.