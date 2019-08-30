Mooruth back after three decades
After almost three decades, Mumbai singer Shashika Mooruth returns to Port Elizabeth to sing in Malabar on Saturday.
INDIAN SONGBIRD: Shashika Mooruth will perform at Port Elizabeth Dil Se’s evening at the KGM Hall on Saturday..
