African Queens to celebrate women in show
An infusion of poetry and African song in concert is how Port Elizabeth artists Lelethu “PoeticSoul” Mahambehlala and Nomabotwe Mtimkulu want to sign off on Women’s Month at the Little Theatre on Saturday.
HEALING POWER: Lelethu ‘Poetic Soul’ Mahambehlala and Nomabotwe Mtimkulu tackle gender-based violence through poetry and music..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.