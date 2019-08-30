African Queens to celebrate women in show

An infusion of poetry and African song in concert is how Port Elizabeth artists Lelethu “PoeticSoul” Mahambehlala and Nomabotwe Mtimkulu want to sign off on Women’s Month at the Little Theatre on Saturday.



HEALING POWER: Lelethu ‘Poetic Soul’ Mahambehlala and Nomabotwe Mtimkulu tackle gender-based violence through poetry and music..

