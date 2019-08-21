Patience the answer to frustration
There’s a problem with my outdated debit card and shop owners in town know it well.
When I buy bread, milk and sundries, and bring out the blue card, everybody braces for the inevitable ‘offline’ signal, or ‘declined’ message, or, as happens more frequently now, “please wait”...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.