Here's what John Cena thinks of Sho Madjozi after she named a track after him

By Kyle Zeeman - 19 August 2019
Sho Madjozi was over the moon about the shout-out.
Image: Sho Madjozi/ YouTube

Just days after putting the world in a chokehold with her performance on Colors, Sho has received a shout-out from the WWE wrestler she named the song in her performance after.

Sho dropped the fire track, John Cena, on the prestigious music platform late last week and within hours was the topic of conversation around the world.

US music superstar Missy Elliot was one of the first big names to give Sho a shout-out and as the weekend progressed, more love and praise flooded in for the star.

Even Cena was stanning over our Sho and shared a post of her on his Instagram page, for his 12 million followers to see.

Sho was freaking the flip out!

The WWE also shared the love, writing a short feature on the star and hyping her up.

The track has not only been delivering smackdowns in wrestling circles, it has also sparked a viral dance trend in Mzansi and across Africa.

Sho revealed that her Colors performance had amassed more than half a million views on YouTube in just two days and was the number one trending video on the platform in Mzansi, and number four in Kenya.

She said she was overwhelmed by the love she was getting from fans around the world.

“I just love you guys because you are doing the most on a song that is literally from a performance video. The world is ours, trust me!”

Local celebs and fans flooded social media TLs in response.

