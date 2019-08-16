Loyiso Bala invited to Bill Gates Goalkeeper event in New York as world influencer

Loyiso told TshisaLIVE he was excited by the chance to share the African story with the world.

"I am looking forward to meeting with other young world leaders and connect with them. I believe the challenges we are facing right now as a country cannot be solved in isolation. Our world systems are constantly declining and as the father of two daughters, I want to see them live in a better world."

Loyiso hopes to connect with changemakers around the world and make a difference.

"I want to leave the world a better place than what I found it and this is a great opportunity to meet with like-minded people and work on systems to make a difference."

He joked that after joining the corporate world, he has enough suits and ties for his trip, and added that he would maybe take an African-print shirt or tie to represent home.

"I have to represent South Africa somehow, so that the real me really shines through."