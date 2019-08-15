Babes Wodumo denies bullying Lady Zamar over acne, claims she was hacked
Babes Wodumo has denied she mocked Lady Zamar over her acne in a viral video this week, saying it was not her in the footage and that her Twitter account had been hacked.
Babes was slammed by social media users and trended on Thursday after the video was shared online.
In it, a woman can be heard poking fun at the Collide hitmaker's acne during her appearance on hit reality TV music competition Idols SA.
“You’re busy laughing at this child on Idols and your face is like this," the woman is heard saying.
Here is a video of Babes wodumo #BabesWodumo making fun of Lady Zamar #LadyZamar yazi this uneducated stupid girl ???? pic.twitter.com/1UxhhSh2l2— Daud Mhlongo (@DaudRugunate) August 14, 2019
Babes denied it was her in the video, saying she woke up on Thursday morning to news about it.
"I woke up to calls telling me I was trending on Twitter and had no idea about the video. This person who hacked my account is asking for money. It was not me," she said.
Babes also took to Instagram to plead with her fans not pay attention to the "person" using her Twitter account.
Many on social media expressed disappointment in her, with media personalities like ThickLeeyonce and Mo Flava defending Lady Zamar.
@Lady_Zamar is a hit machine. Her albums sell more than most in her space. She’s got more hits than many. So what if she has a few pimples on her face. She’s actually been pretty open about it. Her music speaks for her,not her face. Ok I’m done— #justdance (@moflavadj) August 14, 2019