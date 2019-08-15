Leisure

Babes Wodumo denies bullying Lady Zamar over acne, claims she was hacked

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 15 August 2019
A video allegedly depicting Babes Wodumo throwing insults at Lady Zamar has gone viral.
A video allegedly depicting Babes Wodumo throwing insults at Lady Zamar has gone viral.
Image: Instagram/Babes Wodumo

Babes Wodumo has denied she mocked Lady Zamar over her acne in a viral video this week, saying it was not her in the footage and that her Twitter account had been hacked.

Babes was slammed by social media users and trended on Thursday after the video was shared online.

In it, a woman can be heard poking fun at the Collide hitmaker's acne during her appearance on hit reality TV music competition Idols SA.

“You’re busy laughing at this child on Idols and your face is like this," the woman is heard saying.

Babes denied it was her in the video, saying she woke up on Thursday morning to news about it.

"I woke up to calls telling me I was trending on Twitter and had no idea about the video. This person who hacked my account is asking for money. It was not me," she said. 

Babes also took to Instagram to plead with her fans not pay attention to the "person" using her Twitter account. 

View this post on Instagram

Guys akumina who’s posting ku Twitter

A post shared by Bongekile Simelane (@babes_wodumo) on

View this post on Instagram

Guys akumina who’s posting ku Twitter

A post shared by Bongekile Simelane (@babes_wodumo) on

Many on social media expressed disappointment in her, with media personalities like ThickLeeyonce and Mo Flava defending Lady Zamar

Latest Videos

Little Awonke puts on brave face for big day
Born leader Xabiso Dubasi makes waves abroad

Most Read

X