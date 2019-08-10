I’m not giving pork the chop: scientist who raised hepatitis alarm
Almost one in three people in the Western Cape have been infected with the hepatitis E virus, two studies have found.
Scientists from the University of Cape Town and elsewhere detected the virus in 27.9% of the 1,161 people they tested in 2014 and 2015...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.