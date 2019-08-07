What’s all the fuss and bother about bone broth?

First there was celery juice and now there is bone broth: touted as health elixirs that promise to be better than Botox and promote overall health and well-being. One proponent of broth is alternative natural health company owner and actress Gwyneth Paltrow.



Angus McIntosh of Farmer Angus, a grass-fed cattle farm in the Western Cape, has been making bone broth for four years. He says the industry in SA is small but that demand for bone broth is steadily increasing...

