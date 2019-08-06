WATCH | How to turn vetkoek into incredible Peppermint Crisp 'donuts'
INGREDIENTS:
Vetkoek:
4 cups flour
½ cup sugar
½ sachet instant yeast
1 tbsp oil
½ tbsp salt
1 ½ cups water, lukewarm
3 cups vegetable oil, for deep frying
Caramel filling:
1 can Nestlé Caramel Treat
1 cup cream
Topping:
2 cups milk chocolate, broken into small pieces
1 cup cream
1 cup Nestlé Peppermint Crisp chocolate, crumbled
METHOD:
- To make the vetkoek, mix the flour, sugar, yeast, 1 tbsp oil, salt and warm water together in a bowl. Form a dough and knead for 5-10 minutes.
- Place the dough in a bowl, cover with a cloth and leave to rise in a warm place for 30 minutes.
- When risen, divide the dough and roll into equal-sized balls, about 3cm in diameter. Place on a floured rack in a warm place and allow to rise, again, until they've doubled in size.
- Heat the oil for deep frying in a saucepan over a medium to high heat. To test if the oil is hot enough, dip the bottom of a wooden spoon in it; if the oil starts to steadily bubble around the spoon, it's ready.
- Fry the dough balls for 4-5 minutes on one side. Turn them over, and fry on the other side for another 2 minutes until they're puffed up and golden. Drain on paper towels.
- To make the filling, pour the Caramel Treat into a bowl and beat for 1 minute to soften it. Pour the cream into a separate, chilled bowl and whip to form soft peaks. Fold the cream into the caramel. Transfer the mixture into a piping bag fitted with a medium nozzle and refrigerate until needed.
- To make the topping, place the chocolate pieces in a bowl. Warm the cream on the stove until bubbles start to form, then pour it over the chocolate and stir until the chocolate's melted. Set aside.
- Place the crumbled Peppermint Crisp on a plate.
- To assemble the fauxnuts, cut a hole in each vetkoek with a sharp knife and use the piping bag to 'inject' it with the filling. Dip the top of each vetkoek in the melted chocolate mixture, coating it generously. Once the chocolate is slightly set, but still sticky, dip the top of the vetkoek in the crumbled Peppermint Crisp.