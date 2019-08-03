Rami Malek on saying goodbye to 'Mr. Robot' & hello to Mr Bond

What can he share? "It's another extremely clever script from the people who have figured out exactly what the audience want in those movies. We shot in Norway for a week but I haven't shot the parts with Daniel yet," whose injury has altered the filming schedule while he heals.

"Daniel is exercising and looks fit." Is all Malek will say. "I watched Fincher's The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, to be inspired for Elliot in Mr. Robot so I'm thrilled to be working with Daniel." His huge eyes reflect the wonder of where he is now. "I keep having these pinch-me moments. But I will not lie, it's taxing to shoot Bond while wrapping Mr. Robot."

There are perks to his newfound status. He was able to "call up Elton [John's] people and say, 'Hey, could I get tickets to the show and surprise the lady with them?' " That would be girlfriend, Lucy Boynton who he met on Bohemian Rhapsody.

There'd been talk that he would shoot a cameo as Freddie in Rocketman - also directed by Dexter Fletcher, because "Freddie and Elton used to compete to throw the most outrageous parties - but it didn't work out."

Malek continues the story, "Lucy didn't know we were going. I took her through the back door, walked her right in and Elton blew us a kiss. The perks of playing a rock star!" He laughs delightedly. Lucy returned the favour by flying "Queen" in for his birthday.

Then he gets serious, searching for words when I ask him if he's afraid fame will break the young couple apart or corrupt him. "I think with any relationship you have certain things that are necessary that you can't do without; we have those. I'm not going to outline our relationship but we have communication and consideration, so things are going well."