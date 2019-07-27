How to eat healthily – in every decade of your life

Charlotte Lytton looks at the body-boosting foods needed for each age and stage

Eat well while you’re young, and you’ll set up healthy habits for life – a good idea in theory, though trickier in the offing.



While the mainstays of a good diet apply no matter your age – everything in moderation, eating whole foods wherever possible and choosing from a wide range of ingredients – certain decades of life and the changes they bring, be they hormonal or lifestyle-based, can require us to sharpen our focus on particular areas...

