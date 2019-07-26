Miss SA mum as Minnie Dlamini & others slam 'extremely tanned' pics of finalists

This isn't the only criticism the pageant organisers have received since announcing their "most diverse" group of finalists for 2019.

However, in the midst of the backlash they have also received a lot of praise for their top 16.

When contacted for comment on the "over tanning" of pics, Miss SA organisers declined to comment.

However, speaking to Sunday Times last week after receiving backlash for the use of the term "plus-size" for two of their finalists, Miss SA CEO Stephanie Weil also commented on the feedback they had received for their chosen finalists this year.

"We are delighted to have received such positive feedback for the calibre and diverse nature of all our 16 finalists for 2019. The Miss South Africa message for a new generation is clear: The Miss South Africa pageant is a powerful platform for developing potential and allowing those who enter to fulfill and live their dreams. It is a celebration of the country’s savvy, smart and beautiful young women who are determined to be the best they can be while being true to themselves."

Despite the complaints about the pictures, SA has appreciated the organisers' effort to select a diverse group of women to represent South African beauty.

Here's a quick look at the finalists.