Major moves! Tbo Touch to launch the ‘Netflix of South Africa’

Tbo Touch is ready to again shake up the game with the launch later this month of streaming services he has dubbed "the Netflix of South Africa".

Announcing the major move in a chat with TshisaLIVE, Touch said THD24 will go live on July 28 and feature "hours and hours of great local content".

"It will work similar to Netflix and have all our current content and eight new shows on video. They are all local, unheard of content. It is hours and hours of great local content. It's the South African Netflix."

The service will be free and accessible through the website, THD24.com, or the soon-to-be-launched mobile app.

Although Touch was tight-lipped on what shows will be available, he did confirm that Enhle Mbali will be hosting her own show on the service, called Sincerely Yours.

"The show will feature international guests and local top guests opening up about their lives and inspirations, but it's done in bed. Enhle will host the show. I didn't want her to share the spot with anyone."

TshisaLIVE also understands that Robbie Malinga Jnr will be part of the service.

Touch has already ventured into TV, with his Touch HD platform teaming up with Soweto TV three months ago to air some of its content on the platform.