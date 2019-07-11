Model Mirriam Ngomani's legs broken in racist attack at Time Square casino
Popular model Mirriam Ngomani was left with broken legs after an alleged racist attack at Time Square in Menlyn, Pretoria, in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Ngomani’s fiancé Tobias Zehetleitner said the attack happened at about 3am as he and Ngomani were cashing out their winnings at the casino.
He said a white man in his 20s approached them and flicked a cigarette in his face as he was standing in the queue.
Zehetleitner said he and Ngomani were holding hands at that time.
“I asked what he was doing and he said ‘what is wrong with you? You’re dating a monkey’, Zehetleitner said, adding that the man was pointing at his fiancée.
He said the man’s friend pulled him away from the couple.
They later met as they were walking out of the casino and the same man started insulting Ngomani, calling her the k-word and a monkey.
“I walked up to him and tried to reprimand him. I was calm and told him to stop calling her names. He punched me in the face and I retaliated. Four of his friends then joined in and started beating me up. The others pulled Mirriam down and started kicking her,” he said.
Zehetleitner said he passed out but remembers seeing her lying helplessly on the ground. He was left with injuries on the head and face.
He said he was pained that people at the scene just watched as they were being attacked and no one came to their rescue.
Zehetleitner said police had taken their statements.