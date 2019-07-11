Model Mirriam Ngomani's legs broken in racist attack at Time Square casino

Popular model Mirriam Ngomani was left with broken legs after an alleged racist attack at Time Square in Menlyn, Pretoria, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Ngomani’s fiancé Tobias Zehetleitner said the attack happened at about 3am as he and Ngomani were cashing out their winnings at the casino.

He said a white man in his 20s approached them and flicked a cigarette in his face as he was standing in the queue.

Zehetleitner said he and Ngomani were holding hands at that time.

“I asked what he was doing and he said ‘what is wrong with you? You’re dating a monkey’, Zehetleitner said, adding that the man was pointing at his fiancée.