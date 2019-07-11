'Lion King' lioness Beyoncé has got the spirit, say fans
Beyoncé stans are losing it on Twitter as they react to her Lion King soundtrack song, Spirit, which she also produced.
The song will feature during Nala's scene, the character Beyoncé plays.
Fans are gushing over her vocals and the inclusion of Swahili in the song's lyrics. The language is spoken by about 135 million people in Africa.
Apart from featuring in the film, the song is also one of the tracks which make up the album, The Lion King: The Gift, which is due for release on the same day as the film, July 19.
Honestly it’s gonna take Beyoncé for me to enjoy the Lion King songs again.— jana (@janaunplgd) July 11, 2019
Beyoncé is the only hope lion king has ?? disney knew what they were doing— mrs. gyllenhaal (@champagnegina) July 11, 2019
Y’all @Beyonce song “Spirit” from the Lion King is amazing ? pic.twitter.com/s4ZwGOobO9— Eric.Logan (@TheKing3799) July 11, 2019
.@beyonce’s new single ‘Spirit’ for the @lionking now available on all platforms! Written and produced by @beyonce @ilya_creates and Myself. Beyonce thank you for being so wonderful. Ilya thank you for being the best! ??♂️??♂️ This year is a whole different level of magic ? pic.twitter.com/QBHrLL401n— Labrinth (@Labrinth) July 10, 2019
I’m just sitting here listening to the amazing @Beyonce Spirit for @disneylionking and wondering what are WE-THE WORLD going to do if she ever wants to retire ????— Lanika Vann (@Flawed_Queen) July 11, 2019
Beyoncé Has The Strength Of A Lioness On New Lion King Song ‘Spirit’ https://t.co/edaytNypPd pic.twitter.com/cOcA0tlBb9— Edward Gherardy (@edward_gherardy) July 11, 2019
Listening to #Spirit & realising #Beyonce has done it again.#LIONKING pic.twitter.com/0sa4gzMsLB— Samuelbailey (@SamuelJBailey21) July 10, 2019
I did expect Beyoncé to snap but damn mama ???? #Spirit #LionKing #beyonce pic.twitter.com/Ublmf0xHzu— Aaron “the NuNu” Welch (@thelastingaaron) July 10, 2019