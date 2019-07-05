Robert Marawa starts his own sports channel and it's already a hit
Just over a month after being fired from his popular Thursday Night Live with Marawa show on SuperSport, popular sport presenter Robert Marawa has launched his own online TV channel.
Marawa made headlines in May after he took to social media to claim that he had allegedly been told less than two hours before the start of his show not to come to work.
SuperSport later confirmed that they had ended their relationship with the sports presenter.
In the wake of the fiasco, fans called on Marawa to start his own channel, and it seems like he was listening.
Marawa took to social media on Thursday to announce the launch of his YouTube Marawa.tv, which will air on YouTube.
You asked for it.......— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) July 4, 2019
Now it is here......
At your command!!! https://t.co/iozpsgDfGP#TotalAFOCN2019 #MarawaMoments #MSW pic.twitter.com/z7yk7MzGK1
So far the channel has attracted over 2,700 subscribers, with that number climbing by the minute.
The first video was posted on Thursday morning and saw Robert give his thoughts on the African Cup of Nations (Afcon). It also features an interview with Senegalese retired footballer El Hadji Diouf.
Fans who had flocking to his social media for his "amazing" Afcon coverage were encouraged to subscribe to the channel, with new content added regularly.
Fans on social media were excited by the move and flooded Twitter with messages of support for Marawa.
Joined the winning team marawatv @robertmarawa pic.twitter.com/MFzCPBVHW8— eubie?? (@Eubert08) July 5, 2019
I already dream of Rob in his own studios & a panel of analysts previewing & reviewing games live since we gonna hv football live streaming in SA great times ahead— Molemo's Dad (@LebohangMohale) July 5, 2019
Certain subscriptions cancellation loading..https://t.co/Gh1CAjEmNQ#MarawaMoments #MarawaTV @robertmarawa pic.twitter.com/km8gwp1vPc
The future is nigh. Watching sports news on the Telly is officially dead in SA. #MarawaTV We are here for this ?? https://t.co/97oxn19Utu— iamreemi (@iamreemi1) July 5, 2019
@robertmarawa legend, we call you answered, we going to do the job now "subscribe"nazo ke nsizwa yakuthi... #MarawaTV #MarawaMoments siyingene ngecala..Retweet so I Retweet and they will Retweet, they will subscribe we looking for million of subscriptions before end of this year pic.twitter.com/ofa589lnDS— Aya (@NgwenzeAya) July 5, 2019
Never ever loose hope, even when they never seen good in you. Vuka ubangene uyogeza phambili....Amandla mkhuluwa????????????@robertmarawa #MarawaTV #MarawaMoments #Asijiki and #Asimanga pic.twitter.com/3uVuXj1WOA— Bantu Bhungane? (@BantuPS) July 5, 2019
Absolutely happy Robert Marawa listened to the people and gave us Marawa TV. Maybe Malome Fresh will also listen to the people .. And give us a whole Fresh Radio Station maybe? Yes? No? Okay ❤️— Onalenna Barata (@Ona_Peteke) July 5, 2019