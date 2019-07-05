Robert Marawa starts his own sports channel and it's already a hit

Just over a month after being fired from his popular Thursday Night Live with Marawa show on SuperSport, popular sport presenter Robert Marawa has launched his own online TV channel.

Marawa made headlines in May after he took to social media to claim that he had allegedly been told less than two hours before the start of his show not to come to work.

SuperSport later confirmed that they had ended their relationship with the sports presenter.

In the wake of the fiasco, fans called on Marawa to start his own channel, and it seems like he was listening.

Marawa took to social media on Thursday to announce the launch of his YouTube Marawa.tv, which will air on YouTube.