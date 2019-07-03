Mohale on adopting with Somizi: I still want a biological child

As Mohale and Somizi prepare to tie the knot later this year, they are already thinking of the little family they will have, with Mohale revealing that he would like to have his own biological child.

Mohale took to Instagram this week to answer fans' questions, among which was whether he would ever adopt.

He said he would like to adopt, but also have a biological child.

"We will adopt, yes. But I want a biological child, which I will make. Don't ask me how," he said.