This Twitter game about being Beyoncé’s assistant will blow your mind!
A Twitter game about being Beyoncé’s assistant is doing rounds on the internet and almost everyone is joining in on the fun.
The game is called "Being Beyoncé’s assistant for the day: Don't Get Fired" and can be played by clicking on the tweet below.
Being Beyoncé’s assistant for the day: DONT GET FIRED THREAD pic.twitter.com/26ix05Hkhp— Green Chyna (@CORNYASSBITCH) June 23, 2019
In the game, the player has to make choices from a series of scenarios with Queen B. They do so by following links to other tweets and opening threads.
If they pick the correct one, they're directed to a new question. If they pick the wrong one, they risk getting fired by Beyoncé.
We played a round and swiftly got dismissed by our queen for suggesting we sit around and gossip a bit.
All we wanted was the tea!
Social media users who have played the game have since flooded social media with some of the reasons they were fired for.
Check it out:
I was rightfully fired for choosing the Wests' Suite over Motel 6 for her to get ready— ¡!¡aziza!¡! (@intl_popk) June 23, 2019
Others had more than one go to attempt winning the game:
Same lol ??but then I re- hired myself and chose another option ??— ❥ ?????? (@TraceEllis) June 23, 2019
How well did you do?