Feel the love with Mthatha’s 047

While still basking in excitement over their Saafma nomination for best newcomer, Mthatha trio 047 are head-over-heels as they prepare to perform at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda for the first time next week.

The dynamic young group – Sihle Mdaka, 23, Lihle Baleni, 22, and Ngcali Nundu, 21 – leaped into the spotlight about two years ago after they were discovered and groomed by Bay singer Vusi Nova.

Before then, the three had only ever heard of SA’s biggest arts festival and visited once as part of a high school trip.

“Regardless of what town it is, performing in our home province is always a pleasant experience because it’s so easy for our people to relate to our music,” Nundu said.

The trio will perform tunes from their debut album Wen’ Ungowam, which hit the shelves in May 2018.

Theydescribe Wen’ Ungowam as a love album in which they share their personal stories of heartbreak. Fans will also get a taste of their new single Sabelani, which the trio have not released yet.

“The single is not out yet."

“It will be available for download in about three weeks to a month’s time but we will perform it at the festival because we can’t perform at home and not give our Eastern Cape supporters a taste of what’s to come,” Nundu said.

The trio debuted the single at a recent performance at Walter Sisulu University in Mthatha.

Sabelani is just one single off the trio’s next album which is still in the works.

“We have not yet decided on a release date and a name for the next album but we have been working on the music,” Nundu said.

047 will perform at the National Arts Festival Fringe at the Victoria Theatre at 9pm on July 4, 7pm on July 5 and 9pm on July 6.