Beef and mushroom spaghetti bolognese

Spaghetti bolognese is a classic family supper dish and the addition of mushrooms makes this version just as delicious but with a lot less fat and sodium than a full meat version.

This recipe serves two.

Ingredients:

30ml olive oil

1 onion, peeled and chopped

1 carrot, peeled and chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

4 sprigs thyme, woody stalks removed

250g beef mince

250g button mushrooms, sliced

1 can chopped tomatoes

1 cup beef stock

5ml (1 teaspoon) sugar 5ml smoked paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

Freshly cooked pasta (like spaghetti), to serve

Fresh basil leaves, for serving (optional)

Grated parmesan cheese, for serving (optional)

Method

Heat the oil in a medium pot, then add the onion and carrot.

Fry over medium-high heat until soft but not brown yet.

Add the garlic and fry for another minute.

Add the mince and mushrooms and fry, breaking up lumps with a wooden spoon.

Fry until the mixture starts to catch on the bottom – about 10-15 minutes, then add the tomatoes, stock, sugar, paprika and stir well.

Season with salt and pepper, then cover and simmer over low heat for at least 30 minutes (or up to 2 hours), stirring now and then.

Taste and adjust seasoning if needed.

Serve hot over freshly cooked pasta, scattered with fresh basil and parmesan cheese.