The Ramaphosa statue that everyone's talking about - it's real but not new
A sculpted head of President Cyril Ramaphosa in Limpopo has been met with mixed emotions on social media.
A picture of the sculpture started doing the rounds on Sunday and many social media users were left wondering whether it was fake.
While some found it to be funny, many blasted the statue as a failure and criticised the creator. Some Twitter users even said that the "Ramaphosa statue" was unveiled by Limpopo MEC for sports, arts and culture Thandi Moraka on June 23.
Except it wasn't.
How true is this???? : “Limpopo MEC Thandi unveiling Statue of President Ramaphosa yesterday.” pic.twitter.com/ZL8UiBGLYq— Simphiwe Mandlesilo (@DrMandlesilo) June 23, 2019
Limpopo sports, arts and culture spokesperson Plantina Diala confirmed that the statue "was real but not new".
According to The Citizen, Morake said the sculpture was crafted in 2018 by an emerging artist from Tshisaulu in Venda as a gesture to Ramaphosa. The statue is now kept at the Matsila Royal Kraal, Limpopo.
"The statue was not a government initiative but that of our emerging artist who really needs to be supported for him to realise his dream of being an artist," said Moraka.
Twitter users have reacted to the statue with some claiming the artist had used a portrait by Rasta to make the statue.
They made a statue of Rasta's portrait of Ramaphosa 😭😭😭 https://t.co/B6sNBDaEgb— Anne Montgomery (@moesuttle) June 23, 2019
😂 😂 😂 The artist clearly does not like Cyril Ramaphosa. What an ugly statue of the President 😂— Ez Booth (@BoothMeila) June 24, 2019
First of all that's a bust, not a statue. Secondly, that isn't Cyirl Ramaphosa. The artist who thought he/she made an image of the president went to the Mabena School Of Arts along with Rasta. https://t.co/66u79qFlAN— MemeZaDotCom (@MemeZaDotCom) June 24, 2019
People: We need a statue of Ramaphosa— Zwelithini 👑 (@Zweli_Thixo) June 23, 2019
Rasta: https://t.co/8y7PadpW7C
Is this sifiso mtsweni statue or Cyril Ramaphosa statue 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Ym71f22Xsy— Baldwinphoko (@Baldwinphoko6) June 24, 2019