Euphonik shares the 'bright side' of retrenchments in SA

By CHRIZELDA KEKANA - 25 June 2019
DJ Euphonik is optimistic about the future of the many South African's who are facing retrenchment.
Image: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / John Liebenberg

While South Africans are known for being optimistic, the recent string of retrenchment announcements within the corporate world has left many concerned about their futures. However, DJ Euphonik believes there's a bright side to the bleak news. 

The DJ took to Twitter to share his thoughts on retrenchments on the back of MultiChoice announcing a business "realignment" which would affect nearly 2,200 jobs in its call and walk-in centres.

Euphonik said there was light at the end of the tunnel if the "smart ones" get together and do their own thing.

"You can't retrench yourself though. Bleek (sic) but not all gloom and doom. What's exciting is the smart ones from all these companies that will regroup and build businesses better than where they used to work," he said.

The DJ and entrepreneur said it may be a chance for people to remember that with the right spirit they can overcome anything.

A range of emotions flooded Euphonik's comment section.

Some saw the retrenchments as the much-needed push towards entrepreneurship or career change they've been hesitant to make.

Others felt hopeless and didn't share the DJ's optimism.

Here are some of the reactions.

