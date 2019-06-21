Leisure

Here's what your fave celebs wore to #SONA2019

By Kyle Zeeman - 21 June 2019
Bridget Masinga and Ntando Duma hit the Sona red carpet.
Image: Ntando Duma's Instagram

Parliament became a fashion fest on Thursday evening when some of the country's most important politicians donned their best outfits for the state of the nation address (Sona), but these celebs stole the show.

Ntando Duma, Robert Marawa, Bridget Masinga, Benny Mayengani and Babalwa Mneno were among the guests who attended the important speech.

Before President Cyril Ramaphosa made big promises, put out fires and shared his dream of a big city to rival Joburg, our celebs were heating up the red carpet at SA's answer to the Met Gala. 

Here's what they wore:

Ntando Duma

The actress stood out in a simple purple suit combo that was businesslike, but also a little fun.

View this post on Instagram

Call me Honorable...??‍♀️? #Sona19

A post shared by Ms Ntando Duma (@dumantando) on

Bridget Masinga

Matched the carpet in a red number by David Tlale.

Benny Mayengani

The "president", as he is known to his supporters, looked more like a sultan in his white and silver coat with black scarf.

Babalwa Mneno

Babz brought "the sunshine" in a yellow dress that showed some skin.

View this post on Instagram

Don’t save her....??

A post shared by BARBZ (@blackbarbielish) on

Robert Marawa

Bra Rob kept it classy in a checkered suit and striped tie combo.

