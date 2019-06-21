Here's what your fave celebs wore to #SONA2019

Parliament became a fashion fest on Thursday evening when some of the country's most important politicians donned their best outfits for the state of the nation address (Sona), but these celebs stole the show.

Ntando Duma, Robert Marawa, Bridget Masinga, Benny Mayengani and Babalwa Mneno were among the guests who attended the important speech.

Before President Cyril Ramaphosa made big promises, put out fires and shared his dream of a big city to rival Joburg, our celebs were heating up the red carpet at SA's answer to the Met Gala.

Here's what they wore:

Ntando Duma

The actress stood out in a simple purple suit combo that was businesslike, but also a little fun.