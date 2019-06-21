‘Azania’ album showcases Walmer Township talent

Talented young singers and poets from Walmer Township are launching an Afro-Soul album called Azania.

The album has original songs and poems that express their love for SA and highlight the issues troubling youth in the townships.

The project was put together by composer Thembisile Patric Ndlovu at his own expense and with no additional funding.

“I work for the defence force but I have also done work in the arts,” Ndlovu said.“

"I wanted to do something to help the youth in Walmer because they end up turning to crime as they do not have any means to showcase their talents.”

Ndlovu brought together 15 young poets, singers and producers to record the album.

“Most of them are talented but they turn to these bad things. So I decided to compose some songs and identify those who have the talent and are influential to other young kids.”

Luvuyo Stuurman and Ndibulele Magqirana are two of the young men involved in the album.

Stuurman, who goes by the stage name Luno DotSoul, is both a singer and producer.

"I did the song Azania. He [Ndlovu] came to me with the hook written and told me how he wants it to sound."

The eight-track album is a collection of thoughts and emotions young people have about SA.