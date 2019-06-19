Win 10 Fun Packs at the Boardwalk

There are plenty of fun-filled activities for all ages at the Boardwalk in Summerstrand over the winter school holidays – and 10 Herald readers can win a Fun Pack to enjoy there.

Children and teenagers don’t have to break the bank with Tthe Boardwalk’s Fun Packs which offer food and entertainment at a great price.

The Boardwalk Fun Packs offer more than R260 worth of fun and food for just R160. The packs, suitable for children aged five to 18, include:

A movie and small popcorn and soda or a slush puppie;

A meal at Wimpy, Spur or Steers;

A game of tenpin bowling;

A 20% Wakaberry discount.

Other activities for young people at the Boardwalk include a supervised crèche, a range of arcade games at the Magic Company, go-karting and adventure golf.

The Boardwalk is giving away 10 Fun Packs to readers. For a chance to win, send an SMS with the word FUNPACK and your name to the number: 41893.

SMSes should be kept to a maximum of 320 characters at a charge of R1.50 per 160 characters. Free minutes do not apply and errors are billed.

The cut-off for entries is Thursday June 20 at 12 noon and the winners will be notified shortly thereafter.

During the school holidays children can enjoy face painting, magic shows, balloon twisting, a living statue and temporary tattoos in the retail area from 12 noon to 3pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

There will also be a puppet show at the Boardwalk Amphitheatre at 1pm on Saturdays. Tickets at R20 will be on sale at the door.