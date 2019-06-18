Fans demand DJ Fresh return to Metro FM amidst suspension reports
Angry Metro FM listeners have called for Thato "DJ Fresh" Sikwane to return to his popular breakfast show, after it was reported that he had been suspended by the SABC for allegedly using foul language on air.
According to Sunday World the DJ was taken off air after he allegedly used an adaption of the isiZulu swear word "msunery" in response to a listener on air. In a separate incident DJ Fresh allegedly told another listener to "stop tweeting from his ar**".
The report stated that a listener laid a complaint against DJ Fresh with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) and urged the SABC to discipline the star.
SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu told the paper the star had been "unscheduled until further notice" but declined to divulge further details. DJ Fresh also confirmed that "there was some investigation underway" to the publication, explaining that his lawyer was dealing with the matter.
On Tuesday morning angry fans flooded Twitter with messages under the hashtag #BringBackDJFresh when they discovered he was not on air.
They slammed the SABC for suspending Fresh and also weighed in on the alleged complaint.
Many threatened to boycott the station if their demands were not met.
Mthembu said the broadcaster could neither comment on the calls for Fresh's return, nor when he would return to air.
#BringBackDJFresh My morning are no longer the same phela ... I am always grumpy last week Friday i almost fired my boss.. I miss Dj Fresh pic.twitter.com/lOEwNlyF0d— Collen (@KCollenm1) June 18, 2019
Metro FM have no idea how much impact does waking up to a radio powerhouse every morning has in our lives, that's why they're disrespecting us. They keep shuffling and reshuffling the breakfast team for what? What a pain in our ears. #BringBackDJFresh— Thembi (@Themb1) June 18, 2019
Metrofm is the biggest #Mabena right now of all the things they could do wrong, they pull DJ fresh bona nou grumpy people so vroeg in the morning #BringBackDJFresh pic.twitter.com/9RX300PX5G— Don pablow (@Tshegolla) June 18, 2019
Bring back the Big dawg else you will lose listeners and am one of them #BringBackDJFresh pic.twitter.com/XWljE7vP68— cuedeep (@Kenneth12071931) June 18, 2019
No hard feelingz @thomasmsengana you are able to fill in for him but your just not him ... he has a magic for @METROFMSA we really need @DJFreshSA back to the show... Im sure even @RelebogileM & @AngieKhumalo— MOPAPA PUL3NG (@MopapaPuleng) June 18, 2019
Do miss him as well #BringBackDJFresh pic.twitter.com/qpmXLJykey
#BringBackDJFresh With @DJFreshSA gone am also gone , please let me know when he is back on air . pic.twitter.com/TigGOoom3c— Dee Kay (@nsingomarvelous) June 18, 2019
While you are busy with #BringBackDJFresh may you pause to think what would happen to you at your workplace if you violated a customer/client. There’s discipline in every organization and violating it is an offense, if Fresh can’t be touched then who? pic.twitter.com/DA6Di2tlB2— Gadabi Khanari (@BingiRasKhanari) June 18, 2019
#BringBackDJFresh— ❤ISABELLA❤ (@Isa_Viya) June 18, 2019
I thought he was on leave ??
Metro don't do that am not listening till he's back pic.twitter.com/7YmNWOCXfb
I haven't #Freshbreakfast for more than a week now I will not tune in until @DJFreshSA is back on Air #BringBackDJFresh pic.twitter.com/IKQNfBTHwY— 20mnandi (@AphaneOrbit) June 18, 2019
My mornings will never be the same again #BringBackDJFresh pic.twitter.com/T5D7pxF9js— Moloko Dzoye (@masterr_piece) June 18, 2019