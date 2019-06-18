Leisure

BOOK REVIEW | Affluence without Abundance

Hugely informative book on bushmen's endurance over time

PREMIUM
By Guy Rogers - 18 June 2019

One of the best parts of this wonderful book about the bushmen of the Kalahari is the description of how they hunt.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Great Fish River is being poisoned by sewage leakage
Eastern Cape legislature Speaker slashes costs

Most Read

X