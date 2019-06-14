SKINNERBEK | Comedy and spicy treats both lead to tears
Take a back seat just for laughs
So, because a girl can never laugh too much, I took my cute self to the Port Elizabeth Opera House to watch Mpo Popps kick off his Black In My Day tour on Friday.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.