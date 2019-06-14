Khloe Kardashian's 'KAK' bag has Mzansi howling with laughter
Forget the drama around her relationship with Tristan Thompson, the real spice in Khloe Kardashian is those bags she just got as a gift.
If you didn't know, Khloe's full names are Khloe Alexandra Kardashian, making her initials KAK.
And in 2019 Mzansi that ish is kak funny!
It got funnier when Khloe got a bag from her sister Kourtney's new lifestyle website and e-commerce company, Poosh, with her initials on it.
She posted a snap of the bag on Instagram Live this week to show it off. But over in the deep south of Africa the internet was a mess with hilarious reactions to the post.
We wonder if she'll be allowed on SAA with those. LOL!
When Khloe Kardashian gets her initials on her bags ? #kak pic.twitter.com/8brk0ISHKD— Talia Kira Klopper (@talia_kira) June 13, 2019
At the point in my life where the most exciting thing is Khloe Kardashian’s bag saying kak pic.twitter.com/MhQfEaDhPV— Leslen Ash (@leslenxash) June 13, 2019
Khloe’s initals are literally KAK. pic.twitter.com/hmkZthgYRZ— ????? (@kendy_gabriella) June 13, 2019
Khloe Kardashians initials: Kak— dwights bestie ?? (@Kyliestephanie_) June 13, 2019
South Africans: pic.twitter.com/htW2UJJyCN
Is anyone gonna tell Khloe Kardashian what is the meaning of KAK or should we just leave her after that KAK story about her not knowing that Tristan was still in a relationship when got together? I'm just checking... ?? pic.twitter.com/qXWWooFEWF— Angelique (@Baby_AngelLove) June 13, 2019
Yo, @khloekardashian - we need to discuss this ??? pic.twitter.com/XlfDwy2VxG— Garth Manthé (@garthmanthe) June 13, 2019
Guys Khloé’s initials are KAK and I just pic.twitter.com/7v2V2XsUuo— internationalHovThatsMyHandle (@kallykapealx) June 13, 2019