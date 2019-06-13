Mobi Dixon: The priority should be giving Nichume a dignified send-off

Musician and businessman Mobi Dixon has responded to social media claims that he mistreated and failed to pay royalties to his artist Nichume Siwundla.

The Bhutiza hitmaker was found at a friend’s home last Thursday following an apparent suicide. She was signed to Mobi Dixon's record label, Top Chap Media.

Just hours before her memorial was held in Johannesburg on Wednesday, controversial Twitter parody account Man's Not Barry Roux claimed that Mobi had pleaded with the musician to quit her job to focus on music and promised her a stable monthly salary, but allegedly failed to pay her the full amount after the first month.

The account also claimed that Mobi allegedly did not register her with Samro for her to get royalty payments from the songs she created with him.

Mobi found himself on the local Twitter trends list as users reacted to the claims.

Despite issuing a statement confirming Nichume’s death and paying tribute to her in several ways since then, Mobi did not speak at her memorial on Wednesday.

Instead Mobi's company issued a statement acknowledging the accusations against him and said, at the request of her family, they would not comment further on Nichume.

"We are aware and deeply saddened by the allegations against Top Chap Media and our CEO Mobi Dixon by Nichume’s family. We will respect the wishes of the family and refrain from making any further statements or comments about Nichume."

It added that the main priority was “giving her a dignified send-off” and they would communicate further after the funeral.

"In respect for the deceased and honouring her legacy, we believe the main priority now should be giving her a dignified send off. We will issue further communication on this matter in due course after the funeral."

It added that those at the company were still grieving Nichume’s loss and offered their condolences and prayers to the late star’s family, friends and fans.