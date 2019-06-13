It's a baby girl for Cassie & her new boo

Cassie is glowing after she found out she's going to have a baby girl with her new boo, Alex Fine.

The internet lost its mind and social media was flooded with congratulatory messages after Cassie announced the news.

A post from the parents-to-be and the cutest love letters from Alex saw their names top the Twitter trends list.

Here's the first letter that melted everyone's hearts.

Letter to my Daughter

I will be the first man in your life and will show you the greatest love and affection now and forever. I never thought my heart could grow bigger after meeting your mother... then I found out we were having you and I instantly felt a love that is so indescribable.

I promise to be at every dance recital, concert, sporting event, school play. Whatever you decide to do I will be there and support you. I am your number one fan. I promise to be a man that you and your mother look up to and love. I will always listen and put the both of you first. I will show you a healthy relationship and how you deserve to be treated.

I promise to never approve of any boy you like because they will never be good enough for my baby girl. Sorry, I can’t promise that I won’t embarrass you because I will give you so many kisses at every school drop off. I will be the dad that never forces my opinions on you. I will love whatever you do in life as long as you’re happy. I promise that I will be kind, sweet, and you will always be daddy’s little girl. I promise to love you every single second unconditionally until my last breath. You’re perfect to me and always will be.