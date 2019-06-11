Opera House launches Udumo Youth Culture and Environment Festival

The PE Opera House is launching what it hopes will be an annual festival for schools in the townships and northern areas of Nelson Mandela Bay.

Called the Udumo Youth Culture and Environment Festival, it will run until Saturday June 15, with free productions from midday to 4pm daily on the main stage at the Opera House in Whites Road.

In April and May, representatives of the Opera House selected dance facilitators to work with schools in traditional and contemporary dance.

Through elimination, four schools were chosen, who will present eco-themed dance pieces on stage this week.

The four schools are Phakamisa, Mzontsudundu, Hillside and Imfesane high.

Theatre practitioners who were chosen to assist, will also be participating in the festival.

There will be daily environmental talks from Tuesday to Friday.

“We have invited stakeholders and individuals to share their knowledge and experiences on the environment,” Opera House spokesperson Cingiwe Skosana said.

“We are so proud to have Shaziyah Laher who was part of a group of seven young scientists representing SA at the recent Intel International Science and Engineering Fair in Phoenix Arizona, in the US.

“She will showcase her project on efficient ways of producing and disposing of alternatives to plastic that are less harmful to the environment.”

Gqebera’s Masifunde Learner Development will showcase dramatic poetry and snippets from the musical drama So What, Sara Fina!? which will be staged at the National Arts Festival later in June.

Theatremaker Simphiwe Vikilahle, who has worked with Qhaphelani High, and went on to win a national competition, will also stage a production during the festival.

● Inquiries: Cingiwe Skosana, 041-585-1300, cingiwe.skosana@gmail.com