Mzansi is not convinced of 'breakthrough' in Senzo Meyiwa murder case

After almost five years of waiting for justice for slain Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, the nation's patience is wearing thin and they've once again called out police.

Senzo was gunned down on October 26 2014 in Vosloorus, at the house of his then girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, in an alleged botched armed robbery.

The late soccer star's name landed on the Twitter trends list on Monday after fans expressed their disappointment in the justice system.

This after Sunday World reported that three celebrities and a top cop were apparently facing imminent arrest for defeating the ends of justice in the murder case. Another suspect, also well known, is also allegedly facing arrest for the murder.

The paper quoted several sources within the justice and security cluster, as saying that the SAPS investigating team assigned to the case approached the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) recently and requested them to authorise warrants for the arrest.

However, they were apparently turned back and told to fill the information gaps.

NPA South Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane told TshisaLIVE on Monday that the NPA's official statement is that they have "no knowledge of any developments in the case".

Here are some of the reactions.