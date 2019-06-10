Egoli star Christine Basson has died
Former Egoli actress Christine Basson has died after apparently battling with failing health at a high-care unit at a old-age home in Johannesburg.
The news was confirmed by her close friend and writer Reinet Louw Kemp, who paid tribute to her in an emotional Facebook post.
"Our beloved friend Christine Basson - for many the strong motherly figure Nora Naudé from Egoli - peacefully went home this morning. She will be missed."
Actress Lizz Meiring told Jacaranda FM that the actress had been in the high care unit for two weeks, adding that while Basson's body deteriorated, her mind was fine until the end.
"At the end of her days she had struggled to breathe. She was not swallowing anymore. She was compos mentis. Although it is an incredible tragedy for all of us who knew, loved and respected her, she now has rest."
Legendariese aktrise Christine Basson is oorlede. Sy was ‘n ware legende en ‘n ikoon. Syt my so baie geleer en gementor toe ek jong aktrise was. Moenie in vrede gaan rus nie, liefste Christine ! Dis nie in jou dinamiese aard nie. En dankie vir alles. Gaan jou mis— Lizz Meiring (@LizzMeiring) June 10, 2019
Her former co-star Macks Papo said Basson was one of the kindest people he had ever worked with.
"I immediately remember how caring and committed she was. She used to say we are grateful for what we have. When there was politics or disputes around us, she would sit me down and calm me. She was hard working and always had a smile on her face. I will miss her greatly and may her talented soul rest in peace.
Controversial Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr also paid tribute to Basson, calling her a mentor. "Tot siens wonderlike vrou, mentor en kollega," he wrote next to a report of her death.
Basson was a professional actress, drama teacher and radio presenter for more than 30 years, working on productions in both English and Afrikaans.