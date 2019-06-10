Egoli star Christine Basson has died

Former Egoli actress Christine Basson has died after apparently battling with failing health at a high-care unit at a old-age home in Johannesburg.

The news was confirmed by her close friend and writer Reinet Louw Kemp, who paid tribute to her in an emotional Facebook post.

"Our beloved friend Christine Basson - for many the strong motherly figure Nora Naudé from Egoli - peacefully went home this morning. She will be missed."

Actress Lizz Meiring told Jacaranda FM that the actress had been in the high care unit for two weeks, adding that while Basson's body deteriorated, her mind was fine until the end.

"At the end of her days she had struggled to breathe. She was not swallowing anymore. She was compos mentis. Although it is an incredible tragedy for all of us who knew, loved and respected her, she now has rest."