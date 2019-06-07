WATCH | That Connie Ferguson six-pack left the streets STRESSED!

It's no secret that Connie Ferguson is one of the sexiest queens in the entertainment industry and her beautiful figure has always been there and well maintained but when Mzansi saw her abs last night, they were shook!

It's not that it was impossible for her to push a six pack, tweeps said, it was that she hasn't been all "Cassper" about it and when she dropped that short video, her army of fans just couldn't believe it.

Connie immediately found herself on the Twitter trends list for most of Thursday night.

The consensus was that if tweeps had abs like Connie's they would live in crop tops. But when Connie shared the video, she was just talking about her gym pact with her girls.

Like, she wasn't even flexing in her caption...

"The way I didn’t feel like going to gym today after a long day at work! But we made a pact with my sisters that we will pull each other up when we feel like slacking!"