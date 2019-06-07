Leisure

WATCH | Somebody needs to stop the Beyhive's cyberbullying!

By CHRIZELDA KEKANA - 07 June 2019
Jay-Z and Beyonce's latest basketball outing produced a lot of drama for the Hive.
Jay-Z and Beyonce's latest basketball outing produced a lot of drama for the Hive.
Image: Bang Showbiz

Soon after Jay-Z was announced as the first hip hop billionaire, he and his wifey Beyoncé were spotted at a basketball game, where a moment with Nicole Curran went viral and resulted in the Beyhive attacking Nicole on social media. 

Bey and Jay were at the Raptors vs Golden State game and were seated in the front row next to Nicole and her husband. All was well until - as seen in the video - Nicole started chatting to Jay-Z in a conversation that seemed to exclude the Queen B.

In the 30 sec clip that went viral, Bey's "irritation" is evident in her facial expressions and Jay-Z seemed to notice it and tried to take his attention away, but Nicole obviously oblivious to Bey's face at that moment continued to talk.

Check the moment out below.

The Beyhive didn't need much after they saw the video and automatically dubbed Nicole as "Becky with the good hair" and started hurling insults and threads at the woman for making their queen "uncomfortable".

Seeing this, Nicole took to her social media to put some context to the situation and make it clear that she's a happily married woman who has no intention of being the "Becky" in Beyoncé's relationship.

She explained in a post, before deactivating her Instagram account, that she was merely taking the couple's drink orders and later just explained an incident that had to do with Bey's fans.

However, the Beyhive wasn't here for the explanations though and continued to bully Nicole. She claimed that some have even told her to kill herself.

Meanwhile the internet felt like The Hive think they have free reign on these social media streets and started attacking them for taking the "side eye" thing too far.

Here are some of the reactions.

Latest Videos

Armed men rob CT man in under 50 seconds
Illegal circumcisions in East London

Most Read

X