Shock as house music vocalist Nichume dies

House vocalist Nichume Siwundla, who was well known for her 2017 breakout hit Bhutiza with Mobi Dixon, has died.

In a statement released by her record label Top Chap Media on Friday morning it was confirmed that the King William’s Town beauty died from an apparent suicide in her Johannesburg home on Thursday night.

Mobi Dixon who has been a mentor to Siwundla said he was devastated at her passing.

"I'm distraught. I will remember Nichume as a bright light at Top Chap Media where we signed her. She truly is gone too soon. May she rest in peace," he said.

The two had recently released a second song called Thobela which Siwundla had written with her brother Qamani.

He [Qamani] said the family has been left with a lot of questions about the circumstances of her death.