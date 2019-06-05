DIETING

Why slimmers are thwarted by the science of losing weight

PREMIUM

By Sarah Knapton -

Dieting is hard because weight loss sets off an evolutionary “red flag” in the brain which triggers hunger cravings, a Cambridge University geneticist has warned. Giles Yeo told the Hay Festival in England that losing weight was meant to be difficult because humans were hardwired to maintain a constant size for the best chance of survival.

