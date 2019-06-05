DIETING
Why slimmers are thwarted by the science of losing weight
Dieting is hard because weight loss sets off an evolutionary “red flag” in the brain which triggers hunger cravings, a Cambridge University geneticist has warned. Giles Yeo told the Hay Festival in England that losing weight was meant to be difficult because humans were hardwired to maintain a constant size for the best chance of survival.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.