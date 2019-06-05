SAVE THE DATE | Confetti Bridal Experience

Save the date for a fresh new bridal experience being presented by The Herald this spring!

This will be a chance for you and your loved ones to take part in the Confetti Bridal Experience at the Plantation, one Nelson Mandela Bay’s premier wedding venues.

Diarise the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, September 28 and 29 for chance to:

Win a wedding

Win a honeymoon

And more!

For further information contact Sandra Muller, 041-5047-257, mullers@tisoblackstar.co.za or Catherine Richards, 041-5047-425, richardsc@tisoblackstar.co.za