RECIPE: Granola bars

A food allergy can make family mealtimes difficult and parties and playdates even more so.

The new book Allergy Sense by occupational therapist Meg Faure, allergy specialist Dr Sarah Karabus and paediatric dietician Kath Megaw aims to help SA parents take care of their children with allergies.

The three authors have teamed up to combine their knowledge and experience for the book, which focuses on food allergies – and includes some marvellous family-friendly recipes.

Try Megaw’s recipe for granola bars from Allergy Sense, which makes 12 bars and takes just over one hour to make.

Granola Bars

Ingredients

1/2 cups apple sauce

½ cup butter, plus extra for greasing

½ cup honey

¼ cup ground flax seed

1 tsp lemon juice

2 tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

½ tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla essence

3 cups certified gluten-free rolled oats

1 cup raisins

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C.

Grease a 16 x 16 cm square baking pan with butter.

In a medium saucepan, whisk together all the ingredients, except the oats and raisins, over medium heat.

Stir regularly until the mixture begins to bubble then remove from the heat.

Combine with the oats and raisins, in a bowl or in the saucepan if large enough.

Spread the mixture into the prepared pan and smooth the top with a spatula.

Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, until the edges begin to brown.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely before cutting into squares or bars using a serrated knife.

Store in a sealed container to prevent drying.

The authors say this lovely gluten, nut and egg-free snack provides great energy before sport.

If your family has allergies, please note that this recipe does contain dairy. For a dairy-free option, replace the butter with coconut fat.