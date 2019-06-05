FASHION
Alexander Wang's new collection makes the cut
Alexander Wang’s spring 2020 show at the Rockefeller Centre in New York was all about the cut. Wang’s eclectic collection, which featured a lot of button-down coats and jackets for the northern autumn, also highlighted the cool tones associated with his label. Always street-smart, always sophisticated and yet a little laid back, this was a collection with something for everyone.
