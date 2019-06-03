REVIEW | Allergy Sense by Meg Faure, Dr Sarah Karabus and Kath Megaw

Gillian McAinsh reviews the new book Allergy Sense by Meg Faure, Dr Sarah Karabus and Kath Megaw

From peanuts to pampas grass and dust mites to milk and even chocolate, there are so many things out there that you can be “allergic” to. But what exactly is an allergy?

There are of course major differences between an allergy, an intolerance, an aversion to a particular food and that group of children rather quaintly known as “fussy” or “picky” eaters.

There are those who will die if they eat a peanut and others for whom it just does not taste nice.

But, if you are a parent, how do you know if your child is merely intolerant rather than allergic?

Is it worth cutting dairy or wheat from your child’s diet when it may not be behind their eczema or asthma?

This is why the three authors of the new book Allergy Sense say it is “set to sort the science from the noise”, giving SA families a guide to living and thriving with allergies.